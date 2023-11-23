Kansas City homeless campus to open as a winter shelter again
Starting December 1, Hope Faith will also open up its winter shelter again for just the second year.
Starting December 1, Hope Faith will also open up its winter shelter again for just the second year.
Cozy socks = cozy feet = cozy life.
Ahead of the official start of Black Friday, Amazon has discounted the Pixel 7a to $374. That's a 25 percent discount from the $499 Google released the device at earlier this year.
The 2023 F1 season has reached its conclusion. Sunday’s twilight Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will officially wrap up a season in which we saw the most dominant season ever as Max Verstappen cruised to his third straight world drivers championship.
Need to cut down on your streaming service bill? This Black Friday you can save on Hulu, Paramount+ and more.
Shop the media maven's picks from Dearfoams, Fellow, Beats, Cozy Earth and beyond for way less.
Get this huge Hulu deal while it's still hot.
BBC's announcement that “Top Gear” will be “rested” is surely a blow to fans, but it's not unexpected after Freddie Flintoff's serious car crash.
Black Friday is truly the best time to shop for holiday gifts.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers vs. Lions Thanksgiving football game.
We found 10 pairs of fur-lined cuties with all the coziness of the originals at a gentler price point — slashed further for this sale week.
Plus, it comes with a $20 Audible credit.
Killer Instinct, the 2013 reboot of the fighting game series, is going free-to-play. However, you may need to buy a $30 Anniversary Edition to unlock all of the playable characters.
Find deals from Temper-Pedic, Henckels, Cuisinart, Sealy, Kelly Clarkson Home and more for every room in your house.
Delsey! Away! Travelpro! Longchamp! We found stellar sales across the web at Amazon, Walmart, Macy’s and more.
There's so much beauty goodness on sale this year, including discounts on major brands like Too Faced and Kiehl's.
The OpenAI power struggle that captivated the tech world after co-founder Sam Altman was fired has finally reached its end -- at least for the time being. Ex-Y Combinator president Altman is back at the helm, but is his return justified? OpenAI's new board of directors is getting off to a less diverse start (i.e.
Amazon, Walmart and HP have got the goods ... now's the time to score up to 80% off.
Um, there's even a magical Dutch Oven on sale for over $100 off.
More than 27,000 shoppers agree with the legendary performer — and at over 30% off, the savings are un-'Believe'-able.
Real ones know that Nordstrom Rack always comes through with the best holiday deals. Score major savings on brands like UGG and Marc Jacobs.