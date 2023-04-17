Kansas City homeowner who shot Black teen Ralph Yarl is a white man in his 80s, records show

Ralph Yarl (Ben Crump Law via AP)

A Kansas City homeowner suspected of shooting Black teenager Ralph Yarl is a white man in his 80s, records show.

The elderly man was booked into custody on 13 April hours after Ralph was shot twice when he accidentally went to the wrong address to pick up his siblings, the Kansas City Police Department confirmed to The Independent.

He was released more than two hours later at around 1.24am the next morning, police said.

A man by the same name owns a house on 115th St where Ralph was shot twice, records show.

The Independent is not naming the man as he has not yet been charged with an offence.

Kansas City Police have said that Ralph, 16, was shot twice after mistakenly ringing the doorbell on a home in the 1100 block of Northeast 115th Street at around 10pm last Thursday.

The shooting left Ralph fighting for his life in hospital and has provoked widespread anger and protests.

A GoFundme page set up to raise money to help with his recovery has surpassed $1m in donations.