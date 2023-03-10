The new Kansas City International Airport is embarrassing. Reopen the old terminals | Opinion

New KCI woes





Give us back our citizens’ airport!

The convenience of the old Kansas City International Airport’s horseshoe terminals has been a source of bragging for me since I moved to this area 26 years ago. The brilliance of the old airport design was a boon to the Kansas City area and a testimony to the practical ingenuity of our people.

I mourn the end of that glorious era. The new terminal serves as an embarrassing example of ignorant and abusive waste. There is a very small pickup and drop-off area. Now there is a ridiculously long walk inside the terminal, just like all the stupidly designed airports everywhere else. Long lines for pickup and drop-off show the foolishness and cruelty of the leaders who gave us this new terminal.

Perhaps we could use the new terminal for international travel. We must reopen the old terminals for the good of the people.

- Jeffrey A. Young, Pleasant Hill

Serving whom?

State Sen. Rick Brattin’s bill that would continue Missouri’s sales tax on groceries but not guns is against families, individuals and poor people in general. (March 9, 1A, “Bill would make MO the only state taxing food, not guns”) So guns are more important than food for people?

What is wrong with this country that someone in public office would even consider promoting such a thing? Missouri is the only state that taxes food but not firearms. In my 82 years of life, I have seen a lot, but now elected officials who are supposed to help us are targeting ordinary people all over the state, and not in a good way.

To think that an elected official would even suggest taxing food and not guns makes me think he is among others who should be sent packing out of office. Obviously, he is only out for himself and his cohorts.

- Betty Grammer, Raymore

Power grab





The headline on a front-page story March 6 tells us, “KS bill softens barriers between lawmakers, special interests.” How can an average Kansas resident stop such awful laws that would allow elected officials to keep getting more money and perks from lobbyists?

Lobbyists should be outlawed everywhere. It seems all they are interested in is how rich and powerful they can become by helping the people and companies they represent get wealthier.

- Judy Allen, Olathe

For themselves

The same Kansas legislators who refuse to increase KanCare funding, as outlined in Norman Kahn’s compelling and persuasive guest commentary “Not expanding KanCare is a drain on us all” (March 3, 7A) are now crafting laws that would let themselves receive campaign contributions during legislative sessions, along with other measures that blur the lines of transparency.

Kansas: Love the state, hate the politics.

- Mike Kreiter, Overland Park

It’s garbage

Congratulations on the long-awaited new Kansas City International Airport terminal, which is a source of pride for Kansas City. Our city will soon be in the national spotlight for the NFL Draft, the NCAA Division I Midwest Regional men’s basketball tournament, World Cup soccer and much more.

How sad that out-of-town visitors passing through our city — on their way to hotels and events, spending money to boost our local economy — will see trash lining our streets and highways in every direction they look.

It’s disgusting. Kansas City, we are better than this. What is being done to address this problem?

- Karen Owings, Kansas City

On his side

A new bot network bombards Donald Trump’s potential GOP challengers for president. (March 7, 2A, “Thousands of pro-Trump bots are attacking DeSantis, Haley”)

Why on earth does Trump need a “Mr. Wonderful” network? He already has one. It’s called Fox News. (March 9, 8A, “Why does Josh Hawley think Missourians are stupid?”)

- Steven Hornbaker, Kansas City