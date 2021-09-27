Kansas City, Kansas archdiocese suspends priest after allegation of sexual abuse

The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas has placed a priest on leave after receiving an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor.

The Rev. John Pilcher, a priest at Mater Dei Catholic Church in Topeka, “has been suspended from the public exercise of priestly ministry pending the outcome of an investigation into the matter,” the archdiocese said in a statement Monday.

“The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas announced at all Masses the weekend of Sept. 25-26 at Mater Dei Parish in Topeka that it has received an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor against Father John Pilcher, pastor,” the statement said. “In accord with archdiocesan protocol, law enforcement was notified of the allegation…”

Pilcher denies the allegation and is cooperating fully, the archdiocese said.

“He will remain on leave until the investigation is concluded and the archdiocesan Independent Review Board has reviewed the case and made a recommendation to Archbishop Joseph Naumann regarding the matter.”

Earlier this month, Wyandotte County prosecutors dismissed a criminal case against a Catholic priest in the archdiocese who was charged with sexually abusing a minor.

The Rev. Scott Kallal faced two felony counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child stemming from incidents that allegedly occurred in 2015.

Kallal’s case went to trial in September 2019 and ended in a hung jury. A new trial — delayed due to COVID-19 — was set to take place next year, but the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office dismissed the case.

The District Attorney’s Office said the decision was made following discussions with the alleged victim’s family.

“After lengthy consultation with the family, the District Attorney’s Office has decided it is not in the best interests of the victim to try the case a second time,” it said.

And in June, the archdiocese announced that a finding in 2002 that one of its priests did not sexually abuse a minor was inaccurate.

“With deep sorrow for the suffering of victims and survivors of abuse, the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas announces that William Haegelin, a priest who was removed from ministry in 2002 and laicized in 2004, has been the subject of a substantiated allegation of sexual abuse of a minor,” the archdiocese said in a statement published in The Leaven, its official newspaper.