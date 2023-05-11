Kansas City, Kansas community rallies behind family of 6-year-old fatally shot in yard

As Kansas City, Kansas, police continue to investigate the killing of 6-year-old Sir’Antonio Brown, family members, neighbors and community leaders on Wednesday gathered on the block where he was fatally shot while playing in the yard.

Roughly 100 people, including young children, came out for a memorial held in honor of Sir’Antonio, remembered by his family as “Sir.” The kindergartner was killed on May 3 in the 3100 block of Greeley Avenue.

As attendees paid tribute to the child, his godmother Shyneisha Hill said a prayer as the family continues to grieve his loss and seek resolution in the case. Supporters let green and white, star-shaped balloons off to the sky in his honor.

People release balloons during a vigil for 6-year-old Sir’Antonio Brown on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. Brown was killed May 3 while playing outside his home.

On May 3, the family was outside enjoying the day around 6 p.m. when, according to witnesses, three masked shooters opened fire on the block. Sir’Antonio was fatally wounded.

As of Wednesday, Kansas City, Kansas, police had made one arrest leading to criminal charges. Cassandra Sledge, the 18-year-old owner of a vehicle suspected to be used by the shooters, is accused of lying to law enforcement and obstructing justice.

Speaking to the crowd Wednesday, Kansas City, Kansas Mayor Tyrone Garner said, while welcome, the family needs more than thoughts and prayers. He added that those responsible for killing “this baby” need to be arrested and charged.

“This family, this young child, this community deserve justice. Because if we got people roaming our streets, doing these things to kids, they don’t need to be on our streets,” Garner said.

Damon Daniel, with the AdHoc Group Against Crime, sought to demonstrate a difference between a snitch and a witness.

“A snitch is somebody who’s already in custody, already facing charges. And for lesser time, they tell on everybody else. A witness is somebody who knows right from wrong,” Daniel said, calling for anyone who knows something to step forward and help get justice for Sir’Antonio.

Damon Daniel, president of AdHoc, speaks during a vigil for 6-year-old Sir’Antonio Brown on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. Brown was killed May 3 while playing outside his home.

Speaking to the crowd Wednesday, Police Chief Karl Oakman promised justice, saying the department is committed to finding everyone responsible in the case and holding those people accountable.

Story continues

“We’re going to find who did this and put everyone involved in jail,” Oakman said, as cheers followed. “Not just the three shooters. Everyone that’s involved, who’s hiding information is going to jail.”

“We need people to understand that this is not that type of community,” the chief added.

KCKPD Chief Karl Oakman promises to find the suspects in the killing of 6-year-old Sir’Antonio Brown during a vigil on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. Brown was killed May 3 while playing outside his home.

Kansas City, Kansas, police continued to ask anyone with any information about the killing of Sir’Antonio to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Children look at a memorial during a vigil for 6-year-old Sir’Antonio Brown on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. Brown was killed May 3 while playing outside his home.

A boy looks at a memorial during a vigil for 6-year-old Sir’Antonio Brown on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. Brown was killed May 3 while playing outside his home.

People gather to pray during a vigil for 6-year-old Sir’Antonio Brown on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. Brown was killed May 3 while playing outside his home.