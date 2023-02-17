Kansas City, Kansas man arrested, charged in killing of 19-year-old Olathe woman: Police

Wyandotte County prosecutors have charged a Kansas City, Kansas man with murder in the killing of a 19-year-old woman found dead in late January.

Brandon Wallace, 25, is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Adhel R. Deng, Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for Kansas City, Kansas police, said in a news release Thursday.

Chartrand said Wallace was arrested late last week. Wallace was being held in the Wyandotte County jail.

On Jan. 26, KCKPD officers were dispatched to the 6100 block of Haskell Avenue. Deng, of Olathe, was found dead in a vehicle by the responding officers. Detectives began investigating her death as a homicide that day.

The case is being investigated by KCKPD’s Major Case Unit. Police on Thursday continued to ask anyone with information relevant to the homicide investigation to contact the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.