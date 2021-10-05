Kansas City, Kansas, man charged with homicide in brother’s August death

A Kansas City, Kansas, man has been charged in the killing of his brother in August.

Ricky Salazar, 34, was arrested last week and charged in the death of Ricardo Salazar, according to a news release from the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

Salazar faces charges of second-degree murder and domestic battery in an Aug. 15 “domestic disturbance” that resulted in his brother’s death, police said. The homicide occurred in the 8700 block of State Avenue. No additional information was immediately provided regarding the killing.

Separately, Salazar has also been charged with aggravated robbery, criminal in possession of a weapon and cocaine possession, according to the release.

As of Monday night, he was being held at the Wyandotte County Jail on a $250,000 bond, police said.

The police department continues to investigate the homicide. Anyone with information on the killing is asked to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).