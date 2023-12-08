Kansas City, Kansas, man charged with DUI in crash that killed 9-year-old remains in jail

A 25-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man remained in Johnson County jail Friday on a $1 million bond after being charged over the weekend in the alleged DUI crash that critically injured 9-year-old Nolan Davidson last week, jail records show.

Nolan died Thursday evening, the family announced on CaringBridge, a website that allows people to share medical updates with family and friends.

“Nolan was surrounded by the love of close family members and church members at the time of his passing,” according to the post.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office on Saturday charged Matthew Alexander Jacobo with DUI with aggravated battery causing great harm and failure to stop an accident causing great harm, both felony charges.

He was also charged with possession of a firearm while under the influence, a misdemeanor.

The charges allege that Jacobo had a blood or breath alcohol concentration of .08 or more at the time or within three hours after the crash.

Jacobo made his first court appearance on Monday. His next court appearance was scheduled for 11 a.m. Dec. 14. If Jacobo is released on bond, conditions of his release include that he remains on house arrest with GPS monitoring and he does not go within 100 yards of the victim’s residence.

He is also not allowed to use illegal drugs or alcohol and has to submit to testing when directed to by the court. He’s also not allowed to drive or have firearms. He’s also not allowed to contact victims or witnesses.

The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. Friday near Johnson Drive and Bell Road in Shawnee as Nolan and a member of his family were traveling from one basketball game to another. A white truck struck the rear passenger side of the family’s black sedan, where he was seated. The driver of the truck allegedly fled but officers arrested him after a police dog found him.

“Our family is hurting but we are finding comfort knowing that Nolan’s spirit left this earth and entered into a life of eternity in heaven,” according to the post on CaringBridge. “We have also chosen Nolan as a ‘Hero Donor’ in hopes that he can provide a miracle for somebody else in need.”

Details on a celebration of life to honor Nolan were pending.

A GoFundMe page established for Nolan by his family as of Friday morning had raised nearly $144,000 by Friday morning.