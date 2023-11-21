Kansas City, Kansas, man sentenced to 21 years in fatal Johnson County crash

A 52-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 21 years in prison for a 2016 traffic crash that killed a woman in Johnson County.

Landunn D. Richardson, of Kansas City, Kansas, was convicted in October of second-degree reckless murder and driving with a suspended license in the death of Vickie Taylor, 50. He was ordered to serve 256 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Richardson has been held in the county jail since December 2017.

On Aug. 26, 2016, Richardson was involved in a head-on crash in the 5200 block of Metcalf Avenue. Police said at the time that Taylor was driving north on Metcalf when a southbound vehicle crossed the median and hit her vehicle.

Authorities alleged that Richardson had illegal narcotics in his system at the time of the crash. He was found guilty of second-degree murder and driving with a suspended license in a jury trial in Johnson County that ended Oct. 13.