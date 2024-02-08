Kansas City, Kansas, officer who used cocaine loses state police license

An officer in Kansas City, Kansas, lost his police certification after he admitted he used cocaine.

Richardo Robinson was employed by the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department from January 2022 to March 2023.

On Feb. 23, 2023, he was given a random drug test and it tested positive for cocaine, according to documents from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training.

Robinson admitted he had used cocaine a day or two before the drug test.

CPOST, the state agency responsible for police officer certification, revoked his license.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Attempts to reach Robinson by phone weren’t successful.

In 2023, CPOST revoked 47 police certifications.