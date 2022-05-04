Kansas City, Kansas, officials identify man killed in police shooting in Platte County

Police officials in Kansas City, Kansas, released the identity of the homicide suspect shot and killed by Kansas City police and a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper Tuesday night.

Mekiah D. Harris, 26, was fatally shot after leading police on a high-speed chase that spanned both states and several counties.

On Tuesday, the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant for one count of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery in connection to a fatal shooting Sunday outside of Sammy’s Tavern in the Strawberry Hill neighborhood of Kansas City, Kansas, said Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

Michael A. Rehard was killed in the shooting and two others were injured.

The police pursuit Tuesday began around 9:15 p.m. when police spotted Harris in the Country Club Plaza area, Platte County Sheriff Mark Owen said.

Harris fled and led police on a high-speed chase, reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph and crossed into Kansas City, Kansas. The pursuit crossed back into Missouri in Platte County.

As the chase, which by that time included the Missouri State Highway Patrol, approached 120th Street near Platte City, officers deployed tire deflating devices, which flattened some tires. The suspect crashed into a guardrail, Owen said.

The driver bailed out of the vehicle and ran, allegedly carrying a firearm into a wooded area near Northwest 132nd Street and Running Horse Road, south of Platte City, Owen said.

Police and the highway patrol surrounded the area. A police helicopter hovered over the area tracking the man.

At one point, an estimated 80 law enforcement officers were involved in the chase and standoff, Owen said.

Platte County deputies did not fire any shots, Owen said. No law enforcement officers were injured. He declined to say whether the suspect fired any shots.

Investigators will be looking at officer body camera footage of the shooting, which they were in the process of recovering, Owen said. There may also be video from the armored vehicles and the police helicopter.

Owen spoke with the suspect’s family, who showed up at the scene of the standoff and were later taken to the sheriff’s office, according to audio captured by Broadcastify.

Harris allegedly became emotional before he was shot, according to Broadcastify audio.

“He’s making some last requests again and he’s starting to get emotional — crying, wiping tears away,” an officer advised over the radio. “Looks like he’s getting a little more volatile.”

Shortly thereafter an officer advised that the suspect had switched the gun to his other hand.

“Shots fired,” an officer then said. “Shots fire. Suspect down.”