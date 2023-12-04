Kansas City, Kansas police ask for help identifying vehicle in fatal hit-and-run crash

Kansas City, Kansas police are asking the public for help identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman Sunday night.

Officers responded to the crash around 6:52 p.m. in the area of North 55th Street and Leavenworth Road, according Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

A man and woman were crossing Leavenworth, when a vehicle struck the woman and didn’t stop. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle was described as a newer model, four-door black BMW with front-end damage.

Police ask anyone who believes they’ve seen the vehicle or has information about the incident should call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.