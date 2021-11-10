Kansas City, Kansas, police featured in new TV show amid several controversies

Amid several controversies surrounding the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department, viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look into how officers work to solve cases on a new TV show.

“Real PD: Kansas City,” a four-episode show that follows officers with the police department, premiered Tuesday on Investigation Discovery, according to a news release. The episodes are available to stream on discovery+ the same day.

The show was filmed over the span of a year, with each episode following a different case the police department is trying to solve. The TV show’s premiere comes as community activists and residents from Kansas City, Kansas, have repeatedly called for a federal investigation into the police department to look into allegations of misconduct and corruption.

Former police detective Roger Golubski is accused of using his badge to exploit and rape vulnerable Black women. Federal prosecutors initiated a criminal grand jury investigation into Golubski in 2019.

The department has also been plagued by other controversies in recent years, including one officer pleading guilty to assaulting a cadet and another officer filing a lawsuit claiming she faced discrimination and sexism.

Tyrone Garner, the mayor-elect for Wyandotte County, has repeatedly said he supports a Department of Justice Investigation into the police department. Garner worked for the department for 32 years and retired as a deputy chief in June 2019. He was elected the new mayor of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas last week.

The police department did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning.

Each episode of the show follows a different case. Footage was filmed with different equipment including hand-held cameras and GoPros.

“Real PD: Kansas City follows full-scale manhunts, captures dramatic arrests, and tracks guns from crime to crime, to see the full scope of what it takes for local authorities to solve a case, make the arrests and bring the suspects to trial,” the news release said.

One of the show’s episodes highlights the 2019 double homicide at Edwards Original Corner Market & Deli. Dennis Edwards, the well-known owner of the market, and Lachell Day were shot and killed. In August, Jermelle Byers pleaded guilty to two counts of felony murder in the shooting.