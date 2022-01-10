Kansas City, Kansas, police identify remains of 32-year-old man found months ago

Authorities have identified human remains that were found months ago by a Kansas Department of Transportation employee in Kansas City, Kansas, police said Monday.

Forensic testing showed that the remains belonged to 32-year-old Kyle Dunivan, according to the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department. His skeletal remains were discovered in June 2021 near Kansas Avenue and South 18th Street Expressway.

Dunivan had been reported missing by family members out of Olathe in June 2020, police said. Last year, detectives said they believed the remains belonged to a man who had likely been dead for several months, if not longer.

In an interview with FOX4 News, Dunivan’s mother said his phone showed he called 911 before he died. His loved ones, who want to know how he died, have set up an online fundraiser to help pay for his funeral.

“As you can imagine, the journey Ky’s family embarked on in June 2020 has been physically, emotionally and financially taxing,” its organizer wrote. “Having finally found him is only a small piece to a much larger puzzle. There are still so many unanswered questions.”

Police continue to ask anyone with information to call detectives at 913-573-6020 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.