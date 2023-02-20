Kansas City, Kansas police identify teen shot and killed last week

Kansas City, Kansas police have identified Ricardo Apodaca, 18, of KCK as the person who was killed in a shooting here on Wednesday evening, Feb. 15.

Police officers responded just after 8:20 p.m. to the 2300 block of North 11th Street, on a report of gunshots being fired. When police arrived they found a person dead at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound, Officer Marshee London, a spokesman with the KCK police, said in a news release.

This incident remains under investigation by the KCKPD Major Case Unit.

This was the fourth homicide this year in Kansas City, Kansas, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. Anyone with information is urged to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Tips may qualify for a cash reward.