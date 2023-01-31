Kansas City, Kansas police investigate homicide of man shot during suspected burglary

Kansas City, Kansas, police on Monday announced a homicide investigation involving a case of a man fatally shot during a suspected burglary and home intrusion earlier in January.

The shooting occurred Jan. 22 in the 10900 block of Hubbard Road, said Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for KCKPD. Police officers were initially dispatched there by a homeowner who reported an ongoing home invasion.

During the 911 call, the homeowner reported to police that another resident had shot one of the suspected intruders.

Responding police officers found 32-year-old Deven Monaghan, of KCK, critically injured by gunshot wounds. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital and died there two days later, Chartrand said.

The Major Case Unit was investigating. Anyone with information was asked to contact the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

The homicide investigation announced by KCKPD on Monday is one of two in the city since 2023 began, according to data maintained by The Star. On the afternoon of Jan. 27, police officers found one gunshot victim, described as a female, dead inside a vehicle in the 6100 block of Haskell Avenue after being called there in response to a reported shooting.