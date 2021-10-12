Kansas City, Kansas police investigate after man dies in hospital of gunshot wounds

Kansas City, Kansas police have opened a homicide investigation after a man showed up to a local hospital with gunshot wounds and died of his injuries.

The victim was shot in the 2100 block of West 42nd Avenue around 3:42 a.m., Officer Thomas Tomasic, a police spokesman, said in a statement Monday. Officers arriving to the area found evidence that a shooting had occurred but were unable to locate the victim, Tomasic said.

Kansas City, Kansas police received word Monday morning that a man had died of gunshot wounds in a hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. Police say he presented himself at the hospital.

Detectives later determined that the shooting victim who died there was the same person shot the previous night in Kansas City, Kansas, Tomasic said. The identity of the victim was not immediately disclosed by police.

The killing is being investigated by the department’s Major Case Unit. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or by visiting KCCrimestoppers.com.