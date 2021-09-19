Kansas City, Kansas police investigate homicide from Saturday afternoon

A woman was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas, police said.

At about 3:58 p.m., officers with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department responded to a shooting call at North 3rd Street and Richmond Avenue, officer Tom Tomasic, a spokesperson for the department, said in an email.

When police arrived, they discovered a Black female dead inside of a vehicle, Tomasic said. The name and age of the homicide victim has not yet been made public.

The KCKPD Major Case Unit is investigating. Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

The latest killing marks the 26th homicide this year in Kansas City, Kansas according to data maintained by The Star. By this time last year, the city had suffered 38 homicides.