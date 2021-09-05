Kansas City, Kansas, police investigate homicide after man fatally shot late Saturday

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed late Sunday in Kansas City, Kansas.

Officers were called to a shooting at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Silver Court, Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department said in a media release.

There, police found a man believed to be in his late 20s suffering from a gunshot wound, Chartrand said.

The victim, whose name has not yet been made public, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

One person is in custody related to the shooting, Chartrand said.

The latest killing marks the 25th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star.

The department, which is investigating the killing, asks that anyone with information on the shooting to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.