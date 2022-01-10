Kansas City, Kansas, police investigate first homicide of 2022 after man found dead in home

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Monday in Kansas City, Kansas — the city’s first homicide of the new year — a police spokeswoman said.

Police responded to a shooting about 2:40 a.m. in a neighborhood on South 37th Street just south of Shawnee Drive, said Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

Arriving officers found the body of man inside a home in the neighborhood. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Chartrand said.

The victim’s name was being withheld until family could be notified. No suspect information was released.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department’s Major Case Unit is investigating the killing and asks anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

The killing is the first homicide of the year for Kansas City, Kansas, according to data tracked by The Star. In 2021, there were 51 homicides reported in the city.

The deadly shooting came just hours after another shooting in the area. On Sunday afternoon, the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a shooting during a robbery at nearby Matney Park.

Deputies believe the victim was robbed while sitting in a vehicle and that the shooting occurred during an altercation over the weapon. Deputies asked anyone with information to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.