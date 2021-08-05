Kansas City, Kansas, police investigate homicide Thursday morning

Kansas City, Kansas, police were investigating a homicide Thursday morning.

Officers were called to S. 63rd St. and Holliday Drive around 7:22 a.m. At the scene they found a male who had apparently been shot, according to Marsheé London, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, who released a written statement about the homicide later in the day.

This incident is under investigation by the KCKPD Major Case Unit.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).