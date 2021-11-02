Kansas City, Kansas, police investigate 3 suspicious deaths at high-rise apartment

Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating the suspicious deaths of three residents at Wyandotte Towers, that occurred over the last two days.

Police said they are investigating the deaths of two men and a woman at the Wyandotte Towers Apartments, located in the 900 block of Washington Boulevard. The cause of the killings have not been released, but all three are being investigated as homicides.

The names and ages of the victims have not been released. They each lived in separate apartments in the 15-story, 302-unit building, located near downtown.

On Monday, officers were summoned to the high-rise apartment building about 8:15 a.m. to check on the welfare of a resident. Arriving officers found the man dead inside his apartment, said police spokeswoman Nancy Chartrand.

Building management called police again on Tuesday, just after 11 a.m., where they found a male and a female. Both were deceased.

“Again suspicious circumstances being investigated as potential homicides,” Chartrand said. “We don’t know whether these were related.”

Homicide investigators remained at the scene Tuesday afternoon speaking with residents and gathering evidence. The building has security and video surveillance.

“The inference would be homicide, but that can’t be determined completely until the autopsies are done,” Chartrand said.

No suspect information was immediately available. Police did not know whether anyone forced their way into the victims’ apartments.

“It’s concerning, we receive calls periodically but nothing like this,” Chartrand said. “Anytime you have three deceased individuals in a 24-hour period, there’s something to be concerned about.”