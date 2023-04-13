Kansas City, Kansas police open death investigation after body found in Kansas River

Kansas City, Kansas police detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found floating in the Kansas River on Wednesday.

Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for KCKPD, said in a statement that officers were first dispatched to South 26th Street and Kansas Avenue around 4:30 p.m. The location of the body required assistance from the fire department’s water rescue team, which launched from Kaw Point.

Police described the man as an adult male. No further information regarding his identity was released.

Detectives with the city’s Major Case Unit were investigating how the man died and how he ended up in the Kaw.

Kansas City, Kansas police were asking anyone who may have information to call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.