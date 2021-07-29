Kansas City, Kansas police open death investigation after two bodies found Thursday

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating after the bodies of two adults were found late Thursday morning as officers were responding to a welfare check.

Around 11:15 a.m., police were sent to the Cambridge at River Oaks Apartments at North 70th and Riverview Avenue, Nancy Chartrand, a department spokeswoman, said in a statement. The two bodies, described by police only as adults in their early 20s or 30s, were found by responding officers.

Police were unsure how long the two adults have been deceased or an apparent cause of death. But a family member spoke with one of the deceased adults on Sunday, according to police.

The department’s major case unit is investigating the deaths. Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).