Kansas City, Kansas, police release name of man killed in officer-involved shooting

Kansas City, Kansas, police have released the name of the man killed Friday morning in an officer-involved shooting after they said he summoned them for help, twice pointed a gun at officers and stole a patrol car.

The man has been identified as Thomas Marshall, 53, of Kansas City, Kansas.

The suspect called police for assistance at 8:04 a.m. Friday, saying his car had broken down in the 9200 block of Parallel Parkway. His car was stopping traffic in the westbound lanes of traffic, according to Capt. Leslie Foreman, a Kansas City police spokeswoman. The Kansas City Police Department and the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the shooting.

Foreman said a Kansas City, Kansas, officer arrived at the scene and discovered the vehicle had been abandoned. As the officer inspected the car, Foreman said, a man emerged from some nearby woods, pointing a gun.

The man then jumped into the police car and began driving west on Parallel Parkway, she said.

More Kansas City, Kansas, officers were called to the area, Foreman said, and as the man neared 98th Street and Parallel Parkway, two more detective units approached him from the east. He made a U-turn, she said, then discovered two more units of detectives closing in from the opposite side.

The man stopped the police car at 94th Street and Parallel Parkway and officers began to check the vehicle, Foreman said. At some point, she said, the man exited the police car and again pointed a gun at officers.

Police fired multiple shots at him, Foreman said. The exact number of officers who discharged their weapon was unclear, she said Friday. Emergency medical personnel attempted to treat the man, but he was declared dead at the scene. No officers were injured, she said.

A gun was discovered at the scene, Foreman said, but she did not disclose where it was found. Each officer was placed on administrative leave in accordance with police policy, she said.

Kansas City police have been investigating police shootings in Kansas City, Kansas, for the past few months as part of a recent agreement between the departments, Foreman said.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (816-474-8477).