Kansas City, Kansas police search for missing man seen leaving nursing home Wednesday

Kansas City, Kansas police are looking for a missing 68-year-old man with memory loss and a feeding tube who was last seen leaving his nursing home Wednesday afternoon.

Richard Hopson was last seen around 4 p.m. leaving his residence at The Healthcare Resort of Kansas City, 8900 Parallel Parkway. He was wearing a white T-shirt with no jacket.

Hopson is 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. He is bald with a goatee and glasses.

Hopson is verbal but has a hard time communicating sometimes.

Anyone who may have seen Hopson or knows of his whereabouts should call 911 immediately.