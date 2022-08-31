Kansas City, Kansas police seek help to find 69-year-old with dementia missing 13 days

Bill Lukitsch

Kansas City, Kansas police were asking the public for help on Tuesday night to find a 69-year-old man who was reported to be missing for nearly two weeks.

Larry Greene was last seen around 6 p.m. on Aug. 18 near KU Medical Center at 3901 Rainbow Boulevard in Kansas City, Kansas, according to police. Police say he has dementia.

Greene stands roughly 5-foot-8 and weighs about 150 pounds. He wears glasses.

Police were asking anyone with information concerning Greene’s whereabouts to call 911.

Kansas City, Kansas police issued an alert on Tuesday evening asking the public for help to find Larry Greene, 69, last known to be near KU Medical Center on Aug. 18.
Kansas City, Kansas police issued an alert on Tuesday evening asking the public for help to find Larry Greene, 69, last known to be near KU Medical Center on Aug. 18.

Recommended Stories