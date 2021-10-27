Kansas City, Kansas, police seek ‘dangerous’ woman in connection to Wednesday homicide

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department issued a public safety alert on Wednesday afternoon as they seek a woman wanted in connection with a homicide.

The alert was issued around 2:30 p.m. The woman is considered by police as “dangerous and possibly armed.” She was allegedly involved in a “series of incidents” on Wednesday and was last seen driving on Interstate 70 eastbound near 78th Street, according to a statement on Twitter.

Police believe she is involved in a homicide that took place about 1 p.m. in the 7900 block of Sandusky Avenue.

The woman was last seen driving a red red Hyundai Tucson, according to police. The car has a Kansas license plate reading 237NLE, said Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for the police department.

Police ask anyone who sees the woman to call 911 immediately.