Kansas City, Kansas, police shoot person suspected of stabbing two, one fatally

A man suspected of fatally stabbing a relative in a Kansas City, Kansas, senior care facility and a woman he randomly encountered on the sidewalk was shot and critically wounded by police officers on Tuesday.

Multiple 911 calls came in around 11:47 a.m. of a woman under attack at 34th Street and Metropolitan Avenue, said Deputy Chief Kent Anderson, a KCKPD commander and spokesman for the department’s patrol bureau within the Argentine neighborhood.

The woman had been volunteering at a food pantry near a local church, Anderson said, and was walking home when she was “jumped” by the knife-wielding man. She was repeatedly stabbed.

The woman provided a description of her assailant, Anderson said, who was located in under a minute by responding officers.

Police officers repeatedly instructed the man to drop the weapon, Anderson said. He allegedly charged toward them while holding a knife and both officers discharged their weapons, striking him multiple times.

The suspect and the stabbing victim, whose injuries were described as serious, were taken to the hospital. The suspect was last listed in critical condition, Anderson said.

No police officers were injured during the encounter.

As officers were on scene, an employee of a senior living facility did wellness checks on the residents and found a man wounded in a back apartment, Anderson said. Officers and other emergency personnel responded and declared him dead on the scene.

Anderson said the man killed in the senior care facility is believed to be a relative of the suspect.

The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the Kansas City, Kansas, police officers’ use of force.