Kansas City, Kansas, police shot and killed 2 suspects in 5 days. Here’s what we know — and don’t

Authorities are investigating after two suspects were fatally shot by police in separate incidents within five days of each other in Kansas City, Kansas.

Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, on Monday called the two shootings within a week of each other “highly uncommon.”

Here’s what we know about each incident under investigation — and what we don’t:

June 20 shooting

On Father’s Day, officers fatally shot Dario Dominguez, 25, who was suspected in an armed carjacking days prior.

The shooting, which involved both the Kansas City, Kansas, and Kansas City, Missouri, police departments happened at about 11:47 a.m. at 18th Street and Parallel Parkway following a chase that began in Kansas City, Missouri, and went across the state line.

What we know:

Kansas City, Missouri, police identified Dominguez, as well as the stolen vehicle involved in an armed carjacking on the Thursday before the chase. Dominguez was a suspect in the carjacking.

The chase began about 20 minutes prior to the shooting after Kansas City, Missouri, police attempted to pull Dominguez over.

Police said Dominguez turned and shot at officers while fleeing from the vehicle on foot.

Officers returned fire; no police were injured.

Dominguez died at the hospital from gunshot wounds.

Body camera and dash camera footage captured the incident.

The officers involved have been placed on paid leave pending the outcome of the investigation, as is protocol.

What we don’t know:

Police have not said what speeds were reached by the vehicles involved in the chase.

Five officers were present at the time of the shooting. The department has not said how many fired their weapons.

The names of the officers involved have not been released.

The department said it’s “yet to be determined” whether video footage of the shooting will be made public.

June 25 shooting

A man was shot and killed during an encounter with police in Kansas City, Kansas, after he allegedly tried to break into a home and then engaged officers with a gun when they arrived outside of the residence.

The shooting took place around 4:15 p.m. at a home near the intersection of 50th and Vista Street, police said.

What we know:

Police said the man was shot by the homeowner prior to police arriving.

When police arrived, they said the man confronted officers with a gun.

Police then shot the man, who died at the scene.

Body camera footage captured the shooting, though it has not been made public at this point.

The three officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid leave pending the outcome of the investigation, as is protocol.

What we don’t know: