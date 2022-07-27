Kansas City, Kansas woman charged in double shooting that killed one: police

A Kansas City, Kansas woman is accused of murder and attempted murder in connection with a double shooting that unfolded last week in the city’s Gateway Plaza neighborhood, according to police.

Tanesha Marie Horton, 27, was charged in Wyandotte County District Court, said Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for Kansas City, Kansas police. Horton was being held in the Wyandotte County jail on $250,000 bond.

Officers responded to a reported shooting about 11:30 p.m. on July 17 in the 1400 block of North 5th Street where they found two men who had been shot. One of the men, 54-year-old Printara Jackson, died at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

In a statement Tuesday evening, Chartrand said the case is still being investigated by the department’s Major Case Unit. Police were asking anyone with information about the case to contact the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.