Kansas City, Kansas woman dies following two-vehicle crash Monday night in Georgia

A Kansas City, Kansas woman died following a two-vehicle crash Monday in Acworth, Georgia.

Officers responded to the crash around 8:26 p.m. at the intersection of Cobb Parkway and Black Acre Trail, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

A black 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee collided with the passenger side of a gray 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe that was turning left at the intersection. The Hyundai overturned and landed on its passenger side off the roadway.

The impact redirected the Jeep, which came to rest facing north in a southbound lane of Cobb Parkway.

All the occupants of the Hyundai, including three passengers from Kansas City, Kansas, and the driver from Dallas, Georgia, were transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

One of the passengers, 50-year-old Angela Smith, died from her injuries.