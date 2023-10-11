Kansas City’s largest Judaica collection connects Jewish culture past, present
Kansas City’s largest Judaica collection connects Jewish culture past, present
Kansas City’s largest Judaica collection connects Jewish culture past, present
Kansas won't face a postseason ban while its Level I allegations were downgraded to Level II.
Kansas was forced to vacate 15 wins from the 2017-18 season.
We cherry-picked Prime Day deals worth snapping up: Apple, Shark, the latest Lightning deals and more.
USADA CEO Travis Tygart announced Wednesday that Conor McGregor had reentered the drug testing pool, but said USADA's partnership with the UFC will end upon the conclusion of its current contract .
It's pretty, it's affordable and it actually works. The post These 5 kitchen appliances from Drew Barrymore’s kitchen line at Walmart are all on sale right now appeared first on In The Know.
These are the best deals you can buy on video games and gaming accessories for October Prime Day this year.
On this episode of No Cap Room, Jake Fischer and Dan Devine give you their thoughts from the Thunder/Spurs preseason game that saw rookies Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama take each other on before revealing their lists of the 10 most interesting players in the Eastern Conference heading into the season.
"You're only allowed one un-retirement."
Add them to your cart today. The post Shoppers literally cannot stop buying these Prime Day beauty deals that are all still on sale right now appeared first on In The Know.
There's nothing more frustrating than a dead car battery. Thankfully, portable car jump starters can help remove a lot of the stress from that situation.
Here are all of the best Prime Day deals you can get for Prime Big Deal Days 2023.
From a viral French body oil to a 3-in-1 vacuum for 71% off, here's what was in everyone's cart on day one.
Fall is in full swing and winter's just a couple of months away, so now is the best time to snag these space heater deals.
Outfit the fam and save! From bestselling jammies to coats, shoes and accessories, this sale has it all — but it ends soon.
Polar's new iteration of the Vantage watch, the Polar Vantage 3, is available for pre-order for $600.
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise won a significant victory in his quest to become speaker as he gained the support of a majority of House Republicans and overcame a challenge from Rep. Jim Jordan.
Breeze through security with these sky-high sales on Apple, Beats, Rockland and more.
For those photographers who wait for sales to buy cameras and photography accessories, now is the time to act.
In Prime Day II: Electric Boogaloo, boot up fantastic savings on all your favorite brands.
Get the Rolex look without the hefty price tag. This best-selling designer watch also makes the perfect gift without breaking the bank!