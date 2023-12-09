Kansas City leaders working to find solutions to fight fentanyl epidemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 50 Kansas City leaders and families are working to find life-saving solutions to the fentanyl epidemic.

Friday afternoon, Mayor Quinton Lucas hosted a fentanyl summit to talk about it at the Kansas City Health Department.

Local leaders want to educate Kansas City, combat the fentanyl epidemic and save lives.

The summit was an effort to prevent deaths in our community.

“Everything’s a reminder, and I thought my Christmas tree would be for him, and for other people who’ve lost their lives,” Melissa Deal said.

A Christmas tree covered in purple stands in place of her son, who won’t be here for the holidays. Robert Swain died from ingesting fentanyl in May.

“He’s very well missed,” Deal said. “He’s the first child that made me a mommy, and I miss him dearly.”

Deal said Swain went into the Army when he was 19, got hurt and was medically discharged. Since then, Deal said, her son struggled with a drug addiction.

She said family tried to help. However, they found him dead from fentanyl poisoning.

Now, she’s an anti-drug advocate, with a warning.

“This needs to be brought to all these people’s attention. Do not try them,” Deal said. “One time could be your last.”

Kansas City is working to bring more attention to the issue. Friday, Lucas hosted Kansas City’s first fentanyl summit.

Health officials and law enforcement were at the table, as well as families affected by deadly overdoses.

They said the goal was to learn more about current efforts to tackle the epidemic, and work on crafting life-saving solutions to prevent overdose deaths.

“We will continue to reach out to high schoolers, young people,” Lucas said, “we will continue to reach out to those who are unhoused in our community, and we will share the message that not only one pill can kill, but that your life is valuable.”

Lucas said there was a nearly 1,000 percent increase in opioid related deaths from 2017 to 2021 — that’s hundreds of Kansas Citians.

“We’re never going to arrest our way out of this drug war, ever going to seize our way out of this drug war,” Acting Special Agent of Homeland Security Investigations Taekuk Cho said. “It is about supply, demand. So through education, through outreach, such as the event today.”

Last month, the City Council passed an ordinance requiring all non-fatal overdoses to be reported to the Kansas City Health Dept. within 24 hours. That’s to assist with prevention and intervention services.

“Our job is to provide data to analyze it to make sure we have the best information at hand, which we can make decisions,” Director of the Kansas City Health Department, Dr. Marvia Jones said.

Families affected by deadly overdoses added to the conversation — including Holly Yocum.

Her daughter struggled with mental illness. She died in 2022 after taking a pill laced with fentanyl, Yocum said.

“They can’t get into the doctor, maybe their friend has a Xanax,” Yocum said. “They’ll take a Xanax and it will help tonight. It will kill them tonight.”

Lucas said there isn’t a magic wand to make the problem go away, but they’ll continue trying to find solutions.

