Kansas City made-to-order doughnut shop on the way: Bacon, blueberry lemonade, more

A North Carolina-based made-to-order doughnut chain is expanding in the Kansas City area.

Duck Donuts announced its plans to open a store at 5536 N.E. Antioch Road, near Gladstone, in late February.

The chain opened its first area location in 2018 in Ranchmart North, at 3630 W. 95th St., which later moved to Leawood Plaza at 12130 State Line Road.

In September, Duck Donuts announced its upcoming Prairie Village spot in a former Great Harvest Bread Co. at 4002 W. 83rd St. That location plans to begin serving customers in early 2024.

The company’s first locations opened in 2007 in Kitty Hawk and Duck, North Carolina, beach resort towns in the Outer Banks. Today, the company boasts of more than 130 stores internationally.

Its menu of doughnut flavors includes bacon, blueberry lemonade, chocolate covered strawberry, and pina colada. Customers can customize their doughnuts’ icings and fixings.

Duck Donuts also serves espresso drinks, ice cream and milkshakes.