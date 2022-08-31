Kansas City man accused in 2 shootings on same day sentenced to federal prison

A Kansas City man accused of carrying out two shootings in one day in 2021 has been sentenced to nearly seven years in federal prison.

Deion D. Alford, 22, was sentenced Tuesday in the U.S Court for the Western District of Missouri to six years and 10 months in federal prison without the possibility of parole.

Alford pleaded guilty in March to being a felon in possession of firearms, specifically a Smith & Wesson .40-caliber handgun and a Glock .40-caliber handgun, which he had with him on Feb. 3, 2021, court records show.

He is also accused of carrying out two shootings in the same day, one of which left a man injured.

Police were called to a shooting on Jan. 28, 2021, near East 40th Street and South Benton Avenue where a man in a pickup truck had been shot in the leg, authorities said. A home in the area had also been sprayed by bullets as part of the drive-by.

Police said they found six shell casings at the scene.

Later that day, Alford was accused of firing multiple gunshots from his vehicle near East 31st Street and Benton Boulevard. No one was injured.

Shell casings from the scene were also linked to Alford.

He was arrested the following week at his grandmother’s house, court records show. There, police found a backpack with the Glock and Smith & Wesson.

In 2017, Alford was convicted of first-degree theft and felony eluding connected to the distribution of stolen cars, according to court records. A year later, he was arrested in Jackson County for possessing a stolen gun while on probation.

Because he is a convicted felon, it was illegal for him to be in possession of any firearms or ammunition.

Alford’s criminal history also includes convictions such as fleeing from police in multiple high-speed pursuits, providing false information and brandishing and firing guns.

Alford was shot in 2020, authorities said.

Since his most recent arrest, Alford has gotten into multiple physical altercations with other prisoners, court records show.