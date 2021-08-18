Kansas City man accused in another fatal shooting, faces second degree murder charges

A Kansas City man, who is already facing charges of second-degree murder, is now accused in connection with the shooting death of another man.

Douglas V. Griffin, 27, has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 29-year-old Elliott Herring, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday. Herring was found shot dead on the side of a highway in August 2019.

Griffin is already being held in Jackson County jail on allegations that he killed 49-year-old David Como. Como was fatally shot roughly three months later, November 2019, while walking home from a Kansas City bus stop.

In the August slaying, police were called to the area of East Red Bridge Road and U.S. Highway 71 on a reported dead body. Herring was found with a gunshot wound to the back of the head, lying on the ground next to a silver Mitsubishi Galant, according to court records.

The car was registered to Griffin. When police questioned him the day after the shooting, Griffin allegedly said his car — which had been sold to him a few days before — had been stolen. He also told police he was sleeping at home at the time when Herring’s body was discovered, according to court records.

In an interview with police, Herring’s roommate stated Herring left their residence around 7:30 p.m. in his Chrysler Sebring.

Griffin provided a statement to police on Oct. 20, 2020, according to court records. He allegedly told them he and an associate — whose name is redacted in court records — were on U.S. 71 when his car, which he had previously said was stolen, broke down on the southbound off ramp for Red Bridge Road. Herring pulled over to the side of the road and offered to help them, according to court records.

At one point, Griffin told investigators, his associate asked Herring to give them a ride. Herring told them instead he would help get the car started, and the associate shot and killed Herring, Griffin told detectives.

They both took Herring’s Sebring, Griffin told detectives. It was later found abandoned two blocks away from Griffin’s home, according to court records.

Separate from Herring’s killing, Griffin also is accused in the shooting death of Como. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced charges against Griffin in that case in January.

DNA from Como’s pants pockets and jailhouse calls made by Griffin led to criminal charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, Como was fatally shot during a robbery as he walked home from his bus stop. He was found dead in the 5600 block of Park Avenue the night of Nov. 11, 2019.