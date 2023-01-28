Kansas City man accused of assaulting Raytown officer who suffered broken ankle

A Kansas City man has been accused of causing a Raytown officer to fall down the stairs, breaking the officer’s ankle, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.

Twann McGill Jr., 41, was charged with second-degree assault and resisting or interfering with arrest after officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance.

Raytown police arrived at the 7700 block of Raytown Road just before 10 p.m. Thursday after a reporting party claimed to hear a man and woman arguing. The woman allegedly screamed at one point, “Stop putting your hands on me.”

While outside the home, officers heard a man threatening to “beat” someone. After knocking on the door, the yelling stopped.

McGill opened the door and told the officers to leave. After shutting the door, an officer threatened to kick it in if the suspect did not cooperate, court documents indicate.

When McGill would not let them in, more officers arrived on the scene to assist, prosecutors say. McGill opened the door and attempted to shut it yet again, but an officer stuck his foot inside and took hold of the suspect.

Prosecutors claim McGill continued to struggle, elbowing the officers and trying to pull the door closed.

When the four officers were finally able to enter the apartment, they handcuffed McGill and led him to the apartment’s stairwell. At the top of the stairs, McGill allegedly crouched down and lunged his shoulder into an officer holding his arm.

The officer then tumbled down the flight of stairs, hit his head on a wall, and fell onto the concrete below.

Court documents allege McGill and another officer fell after him, crushing the first officer’s leg underneath.

The officer reported hearing a crack sound and was unable to hold weight on his foot after, according to prosecutors. He was transported to Research Medical Center, where X-Rays indicated he had broken his left ankle.

After identifying the woman at the apartment that evening, detectives were unable to make further contact with her.

McGill’s bond has been set at $100,000. His next court appearance has yet to be scheduled.