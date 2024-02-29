Kansas City man accused in fatal shooting Monday charged with murder, police say

A Kansas City man has been charged with second-degree murder, a class A felony, in connection with a Monday night shooting in an apartment parking lot.

Prosecutors also charged Tyler Thompson, 23, with one count of armed criminal action, according to court documents.

Police were dispatched shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 26 to a reported shooting near the 5100 block of Hickory Road. Officers found a victim they later identified as Mauliek Taylor, 28, unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot. Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the affidavit, spent shell casings were found near the victim and a vehicle. Evidence gathered by police and witness testimony indicate Thompson and another individual met with Taylor and another man to complete a drug transaction, the affidavit states.

Police said they believe at some point during the transaction, Thompson opened fire with a rifle, killing Taylor.

The Star’s Noelle Alviz-Gransee contributed reporting.