Kansas City man accused of killing mechanic at shop during dispute over car stereo, TV

A Kansas City man is accused of fatally shooting his mechanic during an argument over stereo equipment and a TV set missing from his car.

Jackson County prosecutors have charged Tyrell L. Young, 28, with second-degree murder, unlawful weapon use and two counts of armed criminal action in a Monday morning killing outside a Kansas City auto shop.

Young is accused of murdering Marcos A. Munoz-Benitez, a 49-year-old mechanic who one witness said had worked there for about three months since moving to Kansas City.

Kansas City police officers responded to the shooting around 11:30 a.m. Monday in the 7300 block of East US Highway 40. Munoz-Benitez was found dead in the parking lot near six spent shell casings, according to court documents.

One of the witnesses recognized a voice recorded on the business surveillance system as Young’s. Witnesses said Young kept his Chevy Camaro on the car lot for about a year, and visited the shop roughly one month earlier, upset about his stereo being stolen.

At the time, Young allegedly pulled a gun and threatened to kill one of the witnesses, according to court documents.

On the day of the shooting, a surveillance camera spotted a car driven by a man police allege was Young. The recording shows him walk into a body shop and approach Munoz-Benitez.

During the conversation, the man police identify as Young is heard saying he needs the mechanic to get in touch with another man. He then walks to a parked Camaro, returns to Munoz-Benitez and claims a TV is missing from inside the car.

The video shows Munoz-Benitez being shot several times and beaten with the handgun, according to court documents.

A court order was obtained Monday to search Young’s residence. On the evidence log was a Glock pistol, bloody clothing and paperwork indicating one of the shop’s workers owed Young money, according to court documents.

Young was arrested Monday. During a police interview, Young initially denied being at the auto shop. He allegedly admitted to detectives to shooting Munoz-Benitez but said he did so in self-defense, according to court documents.

Young made his first court appearance Wednesday. He was being held in the county jail on a $200,000 cash bond.