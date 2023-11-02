Kansas City man accused of manslaughter in shooting at Palestine East neighborhood home

A Kansas City man is accused of two felonies, including manslaughter, in a shooting that unfolded inside a Palestine East neighborhood residence in August.

Jackson County prosecutors on Tuesday charged Anthony T. Adams, 52, with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the killing of David Clark, 44. As of Wednesday, records showed Adams was being held in the county jail.

The fatal shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Aug. 13 in the 3600 block of Norton Avenue. Kansas City police officers were dispatched to a residence there after a person, identified by authorities as Adams, called 911 saying someone had been shot.

Officers entered the house and found Adams standing in the front room. He was placed under arrest.

While speaking to the officers, Adams was apologetic and repeatedly stated at the time that the shooting was an accident, according to a probable cause affidavit prepared by a Kansas City police detective.

During a court-ordered search of the house, investigators found a handgun on a coffee table along with a spent bullet and casing near a television stand.

Clark was sitting on a couch in the front room with a tourniquet wrapped around his leg. His pants had been cut, and there was an apparent wound to his thigh.

A witness told police the three had been hanging out that day and described a brief “incident” that involved Clark getting a slice of pizza from the refrigerator. There was a loud bang while the witness was outside, according to court documents, and Adams came out to borrow a phone and call 911.

The handgun found on the coffee table was later tested and found to be in proper working order, the affidavit says, and a DNA sample collected from the trigger linked to Adams.

During an August interview with detectives, Adams again described the shooting as accidental and declined to speak further without a lawyer present.

Online court records did not list a defense attorney representing Adams in the case as of Wednesday. An arrest warrant issued this week called for him to be held on a $75,000 bond.