Kansas City man accused of shooting at girlfriend after she egged his car: court records

A Kansas City man was arrested and charged this week with three felonies for allegedly firing a gun from a moving car at his girlfriend as they were arguing about her possibly being pregnant with his child, according to court papers.

Jaylin Whitelaw, 22, was charged with two counts of unlawful weapon use and first-degree harassment in connection with the reported shooting in April, records filed in Jackson County Circuit Court show. He was arrested Wednesday after police officers on patrol saw him near 59th Street and Euclid Avenue and recognized him from a police intelligence bulletin, according to court papers.

Kansas City police officers were called to a report of shots fired on April 25 in the 1500 block of East 97th Street. A woman said a newer model Dodge she recognized, driven by a man wearing a ski-mask, had driven past her block and fired four or five times in her direction.

She told police she ducked to avoid the gunfire. She also said though the driver wore a face covering, she clearly recognized the car and the driver as her boyfriend.

During her police interview, the woman said she had gone to a parking lot earlier that day and thrown eggs at the car. She said she could tell there were still eggs on the side of the vehicle as gunfire came from a rolled-down passenger window.

Police reviewed surveillance footage from the area that confirmed the woman’s account, according to charging documents filed in the case. Photographed in the video was the vehicle’s license plate, showing a car registered to Whitelaw, court papers say.

Officers began searching for Whitelaw as a person of interest in mid-May. After he was arrested this week, he allegedly told police that he drove a Dodge Charger but declined to answer any other questions.

Whitelaw was released from Jackson County Sheriff’s Office custody on Friday after his first court appearance and posting a $3,000 bond. He was ordered to remain on house arrest and not contact the woman he is accused of shooting at.

Court records did not list an attorney for Whitelaw as of Friday.