Kansas City man who admitted to stabbing his baby sentenced to 18 years in prison

A judge sentenced a Kansas City man Tuesday to 18 years in prison for stabbing an 18-month old baby last year.

Anthony Beighley-Beck, 25, pleaded guilty to child abuse and child endangerment Monday, according to a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor. Beighley-Beck will serve 13 years for the child abuse conviction, and five years for the child endangerment conviction.

In April 2022, Blue Springs police responded to a traffic accident on Highway 7 and U.S. 40 highway. They then chased a car, which they believed caused the accident, which was allegedly driving at high speeds with a flat tire.

Inside the car, police found Tabitha Ong, the driver, and Beighley-Beck, who was seated in the passenger’s seat holding a child with a large open wound.

Beighley-Beck said he stabbed his son after police had pulled him over because he didn’t want other relatives to gain custody and abuse the child. A search warrant later found a bloody knife inside Beighley-Beck’s car.

A criminal case is ongoing for the driver, Ong.

