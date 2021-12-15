Kansas City man arrested after pursuit reaches 90 mph through Johnson County and KCK

A police pursuit that reached 90 mph during the Wednesday morning commute in Johnson County ended when troopers deployed stop sticks in Kansas City, Kansas, and arrested a man suspected of driving while impaired.

Leawood police started receiving calls about 7 a.m. when the driver was weaving off a roadway after crossing College Boulevard, where he proceeded to drive through a median, said Capt. Brad Robbins, a police spokesman.

The driver, a 36-year-old man from Kansas City, pulled through another intersection, nearly causing a crash, Robbins said. Officers tried to pull him over, but he took off at high speeds, according to police.

He drove south on Metcalf Avenue and then to Interstate 435, where at times the chase reached 90 mph, Robbins said. Police requested assistance from the Kansas Highway Patrol and troopers caught up with them around Lenexa, he said.

Troopers took over the chase, which concluded when they deployed stop sticks on the interstate near Wolcott Drive in Kansas City, Kansas, just before the Missouri River. The vehicle went off the roadway and the driver was arrested, police said.

No one was injured during the pursuit, Robbins said.

“Certainly it’s not something we look to be doing during the start of rush-hour traffic,” he said. “But it was clear ... that there is some significant impairment and that this person needed to be stopped.”