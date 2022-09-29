Kansas City man charged as accessory to murder in August fatal shooting

Prosecutors have charged a 21-year-old man as an accessory to murder in the killing of John L. Greer, a 23-year-old gunned down in Kansas City’s Linwood-Homeowners-Ivanhoe neighborhood last month.

Nathaniel Carter, of Kansas City, was charged Wednesday with accessory to second-degree murder, accessory to armed criminal action, armed criminal action and unlawful weapon use, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday.

Carter is the second person accused in Greer’s Aug. 19 killing. Last week, prosecutors charged Davon D. Canady, 22, with second-degree murder and three other felonies stemming the fatal shooting.

Each man was being held in the Jackson County jail on a $250,000 bond as of Thursday.

Greer had been fatally shot when Kansas City police were summoned to a residence in the 3500 block of Wayne Avenue. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police they heard gunfire coming from an empty lot up the block. Afterward, several people were seen getting into a black Chevy Monte Carlo and taking off down Wayne Avenue.

Surveillance footage from the area captured photographs of the Monte Carlo, including its license plate number. But detectives were told by the Missouri Department of Revenue that the tag was either altered or fake, according to court papers.

Witnesses later told police that Greer was visiting the 3500 block of Wayne Avenue when Canady challenged him to a fight outside. Canady was on the block with Carter and another person at the time, authorities allege.

Canady allegedly tried to strike Greer with a handgun, witnesses said, then handed the firearm off to Carter. Authorities say Carter shot Greer in the back as Canady was losing the fight.

Canady then took the gun from Carter and shot Greer a second time as the wounded man ran into a residence, authorities allege.

Canady was arrested by Kansas City police late Thursday morning in the 7200 block of Baltimore Avenue during a surveillance operation. He was wanted for questioning in Greer’s murder for the past month, according to court papers.

As of Thursday, court papers did not list a defense attorney for either Canady or Carter.