Kansas City man charged for allegedly hitting pedestrian with car on purpose after fight

A 30-year-old man is accused of seriously injuring a person he argued with outside a downtown Kansas City gas station by purposely hitting him with a car.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Julian E. Young, of Kansas City, with first-degree assault, a Class A felony, and armed criminal action. Records show Young was arrested Wednesday and ordered held on a $100,000 bond.

According to court documents, Kansas City police officers were called to a report of the collision involving a pedestrian around 3 p.m. July 17 at a gas station near 10th and Locust streets, roughly two blocks from KCPD headquarters.

The pedestrian, whose name is not included in court documents, could not be interviewed as he remained intubated when Kansas City detectives were investigating last week. He reportedly suffered “massive head trauma” that included a broken jaw.

Witnesses told police the pedestrian had argued with a man identified by police as Young. At one point, Young had exchanged words with and appeared ready to fight the pedestrian outside the gas station, according to court documents.

The two were separated by bystanders. Shortly after, one witness reported hearing a loud “boom” and went outside to find the pedestrian on the ground in the parking lot.

Surveillance footage reviewed by detectives shows Young getting into an argument with the man. In the video, both are seen circling one another, shirtless, and appear ready to fight, though “no physical altercation occurs,” according to court documents.

After getting back in his car, Young allegedly circled the lot before speeding toward the pedestrian and striking him with the front bumper. The impact caused the pedestrian to roll off the windshield and spin in the air, according to court documents.

During a police interview, Young told detectives he had been in Kansas City, Kansas, on the day of the crash. Detectives ended the interview after Young asked for a lawyer, according to court documents.

Online court records did not list a defense attorney for Young. He was being held in the Jackson County jail as of Monday.