Kansas City man charged with kidnapping after 2-year-old girl was taken in stolen car

A Kansas City man suspected of stealing a car last week with a 2-year-old girl inside is faced with a felony kidnapping charge in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Truman Brown, 38, was arrested Friday after the girl, Khalecia Richards, was seemingly abducted by accident last week. Brown is also charged with tampering with a motor vehicle.

Richards was inside a white Ford Mustang stolen from the BP gas station at Linwood Boulevard and Indiana Avenue around 5:40 p.m. on Aug. 17. Kansas City police sent out a local emergency alert seeking help to find Richards roughly an hour later.

Richards was found safe in Kansas City, Kansas around 7:20 p.m. The car was discovered nearby.

Thank you to all our media partners and surrounding police departments for their help! Khalecia is ok and she’s uninjured. She will be reunited with her mother shortly. pic.twitter.com/alUlN0adeb — kcpolice (@kcpolice) August 18, 2021

Brown is currently held in Jackson County Jail on $50,000 cash-only bond.