Kansas City man charged in killing where neighbors pointed him out as alleged shooter

A 44-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in a fatal shooting where neighbors pointed him out as the alleged shooter to police, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday.

William F. Betts III has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the fatal shooting of 46-year-old Naaman Williams Monday night near 60th Street and Agnes Ave.

Officers responding to the shooting found Williams on steps leading up to the front porch of a home suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He died at the scene.

While investigators were on the scene, a witness alerted officers that Betts, who was standing nearby, had allegedly shot Williams. Officers surrounded Betts and placed him under arrest.

According to court documents:

A witness told police that Williams and Betts had known each other since high school. The two got into an confrontation on Christmas Day and Williams had “pistol-whipped” Betts at the home near 60th & Agnes.

After the witness took the firearm away, the fight ended and Williams left. Betts stayed at the home the next couple of days.

A subject of interest was taken into custody Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at the scene of a homicide in the 6000 block of Agnes Avenue in Kansas City.

At the time of the shooting, the witness said he was in his vehicle in front of the house and he saw Williams and others approach the house.

Betts opened the door and appeared on the porch. The witness told police he looked down and then heard a single gunshot. When he looked up again, he saw Williams fall. The witness said he chased Betts through the house and saw him carrying a silver handgun.

Another witness who hadn’t seen the shooting said Betts allegedly repeatedly said he would kill Williams.

When questioned by detectives, Betts claimed not to know Williams. When asked about any recent altercations, Betts told police he had fought with an unknown person named “Jake.”

Court records did not list an attorney for Betts.

Williams’ killing marked the 157th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data kept by The Star. Last year — the deadliest year on record — the city suffered 182 homicides. Last week, after a string of killings the week of Christmas, 2021 became the second-deadliest year on record.