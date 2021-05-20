Kansas City man charged in killing of beloved gym owner shot in 18th & Vine district

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker on Thursday announced criminal charges against a Kansas City man following the shooting death of a beloved personal trainer gunned down in Kansas City’s 18th & Vine district last month.

Jerronn Anderson, 29, faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of 34-year-old Gary Taylor, the prosecutor’s office announced in a news release Thursday afternoon.

Taylor, a father of three, was killed on April 25. He was among four people shot during a bout of gunfire in an area that is a historic mainstay of Kansas City.

Officers were called just after 10 p.m. to the intersection of 18th and Vine streets on a call of gunshots. When they arrived, they found four shooting victims including Taylor near the area of 19th and Vine streets.

Emergency medical personnel tried to save Taylor’s life at the scene, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later, Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department, said shortly after the shooting took place.

Taylor’s killing gripped Kansas City in the immediate aftermath of his death. Mayor Quinton Lucas, who lives in the neighborhood, toured the area the morning after Taylor and the others were shot, stopping by the blood-stained street after a morning jog.

The mayor has pointed to Taylor’s killing as yet another example showing the city’s efforts to stem violent crime have been largely unsuccessful.

“We have a problem. We have a very serious problem,” Lucas told The Star after Taylor’s killing, addressing gun violence in Kansas City.

“We all know guns are a problem,” he added. “I think the state’s largely unwilling to address that, and so we’ll continue to try to do what we can, which is to make sure that people are knowing that they can resolve conflicts in a way different than resorting to firearms.”

Taylor was remembered by loved ones as a gentle giant who sought to encourage those around him to become greater.

Taylor’s killing marked the 48th homicide in Kansas City so far this year. Kansas City ended last year with 182 homicides, the most in the city’s history in a single year, according to data maintained by The Star.