Kansas City man charged last month in deadly arson faces child porn possession charges

A Kansas City man accused in a May arson was charged Friday with possessing child pornography in rural Missouri, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department said.

Harold Edwards, Jr., 27, was charged with seven counts child pornography possession, Caldwell County Sheriff Mitchell K. Allen said in a news release.

Caldwell County, Missouri, is about 60 miles northeast of Kansas City.

Edwards was already in custody for charges related to a string of arson fires in May, Allen said. He’s currently being held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond.

In June, Edwards was charged in Caldwell County Circuit Court with three counts each of second-degree arson, second-degree burglary and first-degree property damage in connection with three arson fires on May 10 in the county, The Star previously reported.

In one of the fires, 96-year-old Loren Fickess was killed.

The investigation into both the arson fires and the child pornography charges continues, Allen said.

Attorney Anthony Kagay represents Edwards on the arson case, but said he doesn’t represent him on the new charges and had no comment.